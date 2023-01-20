Shares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (XEI:CA) declares CAD 0.10/share monthly dividend Forward yield 3.45% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25. See XEI:CA …
