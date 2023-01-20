Shares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XHD:CA) declares CAD 0.085/share monthly dividend Forward yield 2.42% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25.
