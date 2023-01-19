Shares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:CHB:CA) declares $0.074/share monthly dividend Forward yield 5.73% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25.
