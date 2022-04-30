KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Court Administration Division (CAD) is appealing to Jamaicans to play their part in the administration of justice by showing up for jury duty. Reports from the CAD indicate low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Jamaicans selected as jurors have a duty to show up – CAD - April 29, 2022
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Is WTI vulnerable? - April 29, 2022
- USD/CAD Rebounds as the Dollar Holds Its Ground Following Hot PCE Data - April 29, 2022