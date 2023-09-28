The current account deficit (CAD), which represents the difference between the total amount of money sent abroad and money received from overseas across the economy, stood at USD 17.9 billion or 2.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- June quarter CAD narrows to 1.1%, widens sequentially on higher trade deficit - September 28, 2023
- India’s Q1 CAD widens sharply sequentially - September 28, 2023
- However, CAD has widened against the preceding quarter’s level of 0.2 pc - September 28, 2023