Keyera declares CAD 0.16 dividend

Keyera (OTC:KEYUF) declares CAD 0.16/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 6.26% Payable Dec. 16; for shareholders of record Nov. 22; ex-div Nov. 21.
