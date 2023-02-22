Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:KNRLF) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), a leader in smart buildings and cities is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement previ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AAVAA closes $2 million CAD to develop smart listening device - February 22, 2023
- Kontrol Technologies Completes Equity Private Placement of $5 Million CAD - February 22, 2023
- USD/CAD is subdued around 1.3530s as traders are in wait-and-see mode - February 22, 2023