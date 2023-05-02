Star Wars is known for reusing popular old villains when at a loss for fresh content, which is sparking an interesting theory about Clone Wars and The Book of Boba Fett villain Cad Bane. He’s not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Latest Sci-Fi News: A questionable Superman fan casting draws skepticism and support as Cad Bane’s ‘Star Wars’ future — or lack thereof — comes into question - May 2, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: On tenterhooks below 1.3550 amid uncertainty over Fed’s interest rate guidance - May 1, 2023
- Closing Bell: Purpose Ether CAD ETF down on Monday (ETHH) - May 1, 2023