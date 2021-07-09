Leader Environmental Technologies (LET) executive chairman and chief executive Lin Yucheng, as well as deputy chief technology officer Guo Chenghong, are in a Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) probe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Leader Environmental Tech CEO, deputy CTO in CAD probe on insider trading
Leader Environmental Technologies (LET) executive chairman and chief executive Lin Yucheng, as well as deputy chief technology officer Guo Chenghong, are in a Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) probe …