Thanks to AllCarNews on Facebook, the internet got a sneak peek at some computer aided design (CAD) renderings of what looks to be the new electric SUV. The CAD renderings reflect the shapes we saw in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- MAS, CAD end 4-year probe on Pacific Andes, China Fishery with ‘no further action’ - October 25, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: A stonker of a week ahead event wise, short-side profit taking could ensue - October 25, 2019
- Leaked! CAD Renderings Likely Show Ford Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV - October 25, 2019