Lectra announces the acquisition of Gemini CAD Systems The acquisition will enhance the depth of Lectra’s fashion software portfolio. Paris, Monday September 6, 2021 – Lectra announces the signature …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- 3D CAD Design Software Market Size 2021 And Forecast to 2028 | Keyplayers – Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, Ptc, Siemens Plm Software - September 6, 2021
- LECTRA: Lectra announces the acquisition of Gemini CAD Systems - September 6, 2021
- USD/CAD retreats to 1.2530 area as crude oil prices rebound - September 6, 2021