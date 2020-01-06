The renders of the device have surfaced online revealing the key design elements. The LG G9 CAD-based renders have been leaked by Cashkaro.com in association with @Onleaks. The new leak also reveals a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- LG G9 Leaked CAD-Based Renders, 360-degree Video Reveals Design In Full Glory - January 6, 2020
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 14-month lows, below 1.30 handle - January 6, 2020
- Chinese Yuan Notches Record High, Beats AUD, CAD, in Global Forex Reserves, IMF Reveals - January 5, 2020