Higher prevalence of heart disease studied in older people who have type 1. According to findings in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications, LDL cholesterol and HbA1c levels in adults with type …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Long-Term Type 1 Diabetes Associated with Undiagnosed CAD
Higher prevalence of heart disease studied in older people who have type 1. According to findings in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications, LDL cholesterol and HbA1c levels in adults with type …