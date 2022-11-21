KARACHI: The country’s current account deficit fell sharply by 47 percent during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY23) supported by lower import bills. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Lower imports: Jul-Oct CAD plummets 47pc YoY - November 21, 2022
- USD/CAD Forecast: Continues To Recover On Oil Weakness - November 21, 2022
- Single-Center Study Offers Insights for Ticagrelor vs Prasugrel in Chronic CAD - November 21, 2022