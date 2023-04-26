Luca Mining Corp. (“Luca” or the “Company” (TSX-V: LUCA; OTCQX: LUCMF; Frankfurt: TSGA) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its non-brokered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Luca Mining Announces First Tranche Closing of CAD$18.34 Million - April 26, 2023
- USD/CAD climbs as BoC maintains status quo; risk-off sentiment lingers - April 26, 2023
- Massive iPhone 15 Pro design change all but confirmed by CAD renders - April 26, 2023