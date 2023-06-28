(MENAFN- pr newswire) vancouver, bc, june 28, 2023 /prnewswire/ – luca mining corp. (” luca ” or the ” company “) (tsxv: luca) (otcqx: lucmf ) (frankfurt: tsga) is thrilled to announce two significant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: More decisive negative outlook with next support seen at 1.3100 – Credit Suisse - June 28, 2023
- Luca Mining Hits 500 Tpd Milestone At Tahuehueto Gold Project, And Successfully Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement At Cad$24.9 Million - June 28, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly high as soft Canadian CPI supports steady BoC policy - June 28, 2023