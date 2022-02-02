The episode also features a second appearance from CGI Luke Skywalker, and introduces another cool character from the animated arm of the franchise, Cad Bane. The phrase “that’s not Star Wars” is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Edges Lower as Treasury Yields Decline - February 2, 2022
- Luke Skywalker, Cad Bane, And Boba Fett Show 3 Very Different Sides To Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ - February 2, 2022
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Idling - February 2, 2022