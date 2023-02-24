Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) declares CAD 0.10/share quarterly dividend. Forward yield 3.08% Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 13; ex-div March 10. See LUGDF Dividend Scorecard, Yield …
