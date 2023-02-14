The subscription by Wesley Clover is irrevocable and committed. The Private Placement will be completed in four equal tranches (the “Tranches”) of CAD$600,000 in March, April, May and June of 2023 …
Martello Announces CAD$2.4M Private Placement