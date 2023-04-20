Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace, announced today the closing of the second tranche …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Martello Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement Totalling CAD$0.6M - April 20, 2023
- USD/CAD: Highs Now Challenged As Near-Term Volatility Mounts - April 20, 2023
- Slate Office REIT slashes dividend by 70% to CAD 0.01 - April 20, 2023