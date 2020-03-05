Martinrea declares CAD 0.05 dividend

Martinrea (OTCPK:MRETF) declares CAD 0.05/share quarterly dividend, 11.1% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.04. Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
