McChip Resources (TSXV:MCS:CA) declares CAD 0.06/share dividend. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 25; ex-div Jan. 24. See MCS:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
