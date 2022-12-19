Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX:DR:CA) declares CAD 0.0805/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 2.96% Payable Jan. 16; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
