Calgary-based proptech startup Mercator AI has raised $5.1 million CAD ($3.75 million USD) in an all-equity seed round as it develops its construction intelligence platform for business developers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Mercator AI raises $5.1 million CAD as it develops early project detection tool for construction - March 24, 2023
- CAD Plotters Market 2023: Innovation in the Global Segment Reshaping Machinery & Equipment by 2030 - March 24, 2023
- USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3700, lacks bullish conviction amid an uptick in Oil prices - March 24, 2023