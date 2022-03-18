Toronto-based legaltech startup MinuteBox has raised a $5 million CAD ($4 million USD) seed round led by Michael and Richard Hyatt to fuel its expansion plans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slips near 200-day SMA and uptrend line at 1.2600 [Video] - March 18, 2022
- Vantage announces CAD$900 million expansion in Canada - March 18, 2022
- MinuteBox scores $5 million CAD to accelerate growth of its legaltech solution - March 18, 2022