The caller was a woman and she was upset. “Why are all you liberal types talking about women and Roy Moore – and even President Trump – but you’re not talking about Bill Clinton? Remember him? Why aren’t you talking about him and what all those …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Montini: Who’s the bigger cad – Bill Clinton or Donald Trump? - November 13, 2017
- Samsung Galaxy S9 CAD Leaked? - November 13, 2017
- USD/CAD renews daily highs above 1.27 on crude oil sell-off - November 13, 2017