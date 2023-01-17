Morguard North American Residential REIT (OTC:MNARF) declares CAD 0.06/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.53% Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Tamarack Valley Energy declares CAD 0.0125 dividend - January 17, 2023
- First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.072 dividend - January 17, 2023
- Canadian Apartment Properties REIT declares CAD 0.1208 dividend - January 17, 2023