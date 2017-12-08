At this point, a further fall is still in favor on the USD/CAD pair for support. The pair trading with 1.2867 resistance level intact has been rejected at this level and its outlook remains bearish. Breaking of the pair at the 1.2834 level will resume the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidated near weekly tops, just above mid-1.2800s - December 8, 2017
- Morning Market Updates – USD/CAD - December 8, 2017
- FxWirePro: Capitalize on EUR/CAD lackluster IVs for short legs in call ladder to hedge ahead of ECB - December 8, 2017