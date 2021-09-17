The subsequent move higher has projected AUDJPY and AUDNZD higher. Today I am looking for a limited move higher in the CAD. This brings AUDCAD onto focus with prime support seen at 0.9231. Bullish AUD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Morning roundup: AUD/CAD moving higher in the BC leg [Video] - September 17, 2021
- USD/CAD trades with modest losses, holds above mid-1.2600s - September 17, 2021
- USD/CAD eases on the way to 1.2700 as US dollar strength defeats oil bulls - September 16, 2021