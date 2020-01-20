MTY Food Group declares CAD 0.185 dividend

MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF) declares CAD 0.185/share quarterly dividend, 12.1% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.165. Payable Feb. 14; for shareholders of record Feb. 3; ex-div Jan. 31.
