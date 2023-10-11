MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY:CA) declares CAD 0.25/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Nov. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 3; ex-div Nov.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- MTY Food Group Inc. declares CAD 0.25 dividend - October 11, 2023
- USD/CAD consolidates near 1.3600 ahead of FOMC minutes and US PPI data - October 11, 2023
- Best 5 No Credit Check Loans Direct Lender – Online Bad Credit Cad Advance With Instant Guaranteed Approval - October 11, 2023