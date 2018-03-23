The Canadian dollar dodged a bullet, and the technicals and fundamentals seem to agree. Last week, USDCAD was threatening to blow through resistance in the 1.3125-40 area en route to 1.3380 and then 1.3550. It didn’t happen. Instead, the break of support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds the weekly low — so far - March 23, 2018
- USD/CAD has lots more room to the downside after the big break — Confluence Detector - March 23, 2018
- Nafta optimism, rising inflation pull CAD from the brink - March 23, 2018