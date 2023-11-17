NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF (TSX:NDIV:CA) declares CAD 0.06/share monthly dividend, -33.3% decrease from prior dividend of CAD 0.09. Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 23; ex-div …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF declares dividend declines by 33.3% to CAD 0.06 - November 16, 2023
- NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF declares CAD 0.09 dividend - November 16, 2023
- USD/CAD loses ground around the mid-1.3700s, US housing data looms - November 16, 2023