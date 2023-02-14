NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF (TSX:NUBF:CA) declares CAD 0.09/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.76% Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb.
