Issuer Wsp Global issued bonds (CA92938WAB96) with the coupon rate of 5.548% in the amount of CAD 500 mln maturing in 2030.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- New issue: Issuer Wsp Global issued bonds (CA92938WAB96) with the coupon rate of 5.548% in the amount of CAD 500 mln maturing in 2030 - November 21, 2023
- BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF declares CAD 0.09 dividend - November 21, 2023
- BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF declares CAD 0.045 dividend - November 21, 2023