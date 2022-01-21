H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for working capital and general …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Nextech AR Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor - January 21, 2022
- CAD Modelling software Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2020-2028 - January 21, 2022
- Shakepay Raises $44M CAD in Series A Funding - January 21, 2022