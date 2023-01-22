Nexus REIT (OTC:EFRTF) declares CAD 0.0533/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 30. See EFRTF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart …
