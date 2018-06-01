Nickelodeon is releasing the recent pilots and shorts that they’ve produced seemingly all at once. Among the characters that have earned a positive reception from online audiences is the unlikely pair of adventurers in The Ballad of Bea and Cad, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Nick’s ‘Bea and Cad’ Pilot Is Only The Beginning For These Characters - June 1, 2018
- Latest Report on Engineering CAD Software Market 2023: Top Key Players, Growth Rate, Competitive Strategies and Industry Factors - June 1, 2018
- FDA reclassification proposal could ease approval process for CAD software - June 1, 2018