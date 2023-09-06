An aggregate of 750,000 units of the Company (each a “Unit”) were issued and sold under the Second Tranche at a price of CAD$0.275 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of CAD$206,250. In the aggregate, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- NurExone Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement, bringing total raise at this round to approximately CAD$1.5M - September 6, 2023
- TRU Closes CAD$3 Million Strategic Investment from Ormonde Mining Plc - September 6, 2023
- TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Closes CAD$3 Million Strategic Investment from Ormonde Mining Plc - September 6, 2023