Nuvolo, the world’s fastest-growing workplace software company, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Pat. No. 11,514,205 on November 29 th, 2022, which completes the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trade idea: How to play the short term trend accelerating lower - January 30, 2023
- Nuvolo Receives New Patent, Completing the End-To-End Process of Interpreting Data from CAD into Modern Connected Workplace Platform - January 30, 2023
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Firms as Investors Anticipate BoE Decision - January 30, 2023