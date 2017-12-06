A descending channel has confined NZD/CAD since late August. The latest test of its bottom boundary occurred on November 17 when the New Zealand Dollar reversed to the upside and formed a channel up. In line with this pattern, the pair should still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- NZD/CAD 1H Chart: Channel Up Prevails - December 6, 2017
- USD/CAD Daily Analysis – Wednesday, December 6 - December 6, 2017
- RITES Ltd to Hire 07 CAD Operator (Civil) Posts - December 6, 2017