One of the key skills in trading is trading a strong currency against a weak one. This helps generate a clear directional bias for a pair based on the underlying fundamentals. So, to make it very …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- NZD/CAD buy bias? - May 30, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Renews monthly low, further downside appears limited around 1.2680 - May 30, 2022
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bears eyeing break below 61.8% Fibo./100-DMA confluence - May 30, 2022