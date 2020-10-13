Bears might want to think twice before committing considering the monthly support. NZD/CAD is offering a mixed picture across the time-frames and until monthly support or weekly resistance are broken, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears should stay wary of monthly support - October 12, 2020
- USD/CAD heading towards 1.28 over the next 12 months – National Bank of Canada - October 12, 2020
- Industrial CAD Market ( Huge Demand PDF )| Growth Probability and Future Scenario Up To 2025 | Key Vendors: ANSYS, Siemens - October 12, 2020