NZD: Set To Remain Soft Vs AUD, EUR, GBP, CAD; Rallies A Sell – Nomura

Noumra FX Strategy Research expects relative NZD underperformance against the AUD*, EUR, GBP and CAD to continue. We project EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD and AUD/NZD to rise up towards 1.74, 1.94 and 1.11 respectively by year-end, and for NZD/CAD to ease to 0.87 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)