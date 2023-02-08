CNW/ – Odd Burger Corporation (“Odd Burger” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 5,278 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Odd Burger Corporation Closes CAD$1.3 Million Private Placement - February 8, 2023
- USD/CAD refreshes weekly low; hangs near mid-1.3300s amid rising oil prices, weaker USD - February 8, 2023
- CAD Likely To Moderate In H2 FY23 Due To Moderation In Imports, Says RBI Governor - February 8, 2023