OPEC+ are due to meet this Thursday. Oil prices have risen rapidly in the month since the last meeting and there will be calls from all sides for the group to add back supply to curb the rally.
Oil Price/CAD Forecast: OPEC+ Meeting Could Pressure Canadian Dollar And NOK
