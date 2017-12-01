Old romantic or cad…? ‘Widower’, 91, who took 90-year-old grandmother on a luxury cruise 45 minutes after meeting her in pub is now embroiled in angry row with family of his …

A widower who convinced a 90-year-old grandmother to join him on a cruise just minutes after they met has become embroiled in a public spat with the family of his ‘former partner’ who have dismissed him as a ‘cad’. John Mason, 91, was feted as a hopeless …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)