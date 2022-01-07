Olympia Financial Group (OTC:OLGRF) declares CAD 0.23/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 20; ex-div Jan.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Olympia Financial Group declares CAD 0.23 dividend - January 6, 2022
- Nextech AR Sees Strong 3D Model Demand From Large Manufacturers Showcasing Its CAD To Poly 3D/AR Technology - January 6, 2022
- Braxia Scientific Announces CAD$3 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors - January 6, 2022