ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF (TSX:ONEB:CA) declares CAD 0.1118/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 24; ex-div Nov. 23. See ONEB:CA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF declares CAD 0.1118 dividend - November 16, 2023
- CI Global REIT Private Pool declares CAD 0.086 dividend - November 16, 2023
- CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF declares CAD 0.1398 dividend - November 16, 2023