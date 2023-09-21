Cleantech startup Oneka Technologies has raised $12.5 million CAD in equity financing. The Series A round closed in the third week of September, and also leverages another $20 million CAD in grant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Oneka raises $12.5 million CAD, prepares to deliver desalination devices along the Pacific coast - September 21, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar crushed by FOMC. - September 21, 2023
- USD/CAD facing further downside after rejecting 1.3520 - September 21, 2023